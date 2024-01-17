FY2028 Earnings Estimate for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.39 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.79) per share.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier acquired 7,700 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,058 shares of company stock valued at $500,877. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,824 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,516,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,587,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

