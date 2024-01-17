Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.90. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 47,400 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.