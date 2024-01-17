Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Announces Dividend of GBX 120

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GAW opened at GBX 9,872.56 ($125.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,399.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of GBX 8,305 ($105.68) and a one year high of £118.50 ($150.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is £101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is £104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

