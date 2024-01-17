Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Announces Dividend of GBX 120

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Games Workshop Group Price Performance
Shares of LON GAW opened at GBX 9,872.56 ($125.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,399.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of GBX 8,305 ($105.68) and a one year high of £118.50 ($150.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is £101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is £104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.61.
About Games Workshop Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Games Workshop Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.