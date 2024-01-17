Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.81

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.81 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 36.77 ($0.47). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 36.45 ($0.46), with a volume of 170,911 shares changing hands.

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,770.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

