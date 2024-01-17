Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.12. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 2,080,953 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOTU. Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. China Renaissance cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of -0.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.