Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $15.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 624,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Gates Industrial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 796.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,605 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,810,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,338 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTES opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

