Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $15.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.39.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
NYSE:GTES opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.54.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
