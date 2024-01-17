GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEAGY

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.1 %

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Free Report)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.