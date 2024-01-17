GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GEAGY
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.1 %
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Yes, Morgan Stanley can hit a record-high this year
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks aiming at a sudden rally on a weaker dollar
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.