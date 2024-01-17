General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,680. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $261.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

