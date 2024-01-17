Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 126.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $131.75 and a 12 month high of $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

