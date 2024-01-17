Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,400 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DexCom

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,021 shares of company stock worth $1,323,565 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.