Genus Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Genus Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WFG opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.11%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

