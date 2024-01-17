Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $916,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $207.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.30 and a one year high of $225.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.