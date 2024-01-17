Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.7 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

