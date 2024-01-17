Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 3.1 %

SNPS stock opened at $509.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.89 and a 1-year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

