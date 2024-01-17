Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,880 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Autoliv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autoliv by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $111.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

