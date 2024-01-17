Genus Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.