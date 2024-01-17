Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,700 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Timken by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 603.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,918,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Trading Down 0.5 %

TKR opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.