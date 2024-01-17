Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $57,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

LEN stock opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.26.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

