Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.42

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.42 and traded as high as C$21.15. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$21.15, with a volume of 322,326 shares trading hands.

GEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.42.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5981381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

