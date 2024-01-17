Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,612 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

