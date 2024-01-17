Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.
GLBE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE
Global-e Online Trading Down 2.1 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.