Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Global Helium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

