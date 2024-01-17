Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.00

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.00 and traded as high as $21.11. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 468,600 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $736.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.17. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $174.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

