Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.00

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.00 and traded as high as $21.11. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 468,600 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.2 %
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.17. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $174.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.
Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Ship Lease
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.