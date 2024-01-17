Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,410,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global Water Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

GWRS stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $297.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

