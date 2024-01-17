Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 333.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2,903.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 160,055 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 214,858.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 118,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 118,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,579,000.

Shares of SOCL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.07. 24,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,772. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

