Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 886,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,033 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 636,969 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

