Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $275.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $215.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

GLOB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.60.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.36. 66,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,551. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $250.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.82 and a 200-day moving average of $198.90.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Globant by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Globant by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

