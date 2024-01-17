Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,300 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 918,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $125.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

