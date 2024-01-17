Golden Green Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden Green Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $358.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.74. The company has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $361.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

