Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
