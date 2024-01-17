Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.20 Per Share

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gooch & Housego Trading Down 3.1 %

Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 592.98 ($7.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. Gooch & Housego has a 12 month low of GBX 415 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.53). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 557.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 545.49. The firm has a market cap of £152.93 million, a PE ratio of 3,825.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jim Haynes acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.44) per share, for a total transaction of £14,625 ($18,609.24). Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.