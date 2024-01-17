good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
good natured Products Price Performance
OTCMKTS GDNPF remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. good natured Products has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.22.
About good natured Products
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than good natured Products
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.