good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GDNPF remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. good natured Products has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

