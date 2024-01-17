Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance
GLDD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.67.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
