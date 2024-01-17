Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

GLDD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

