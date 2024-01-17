Greylock 15 GP LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)

Greylock 15 GP LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301,310 shares during the period. Sonder makes up 5.5% of Greylock 15 GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greylock 15 GP LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Sonder worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOND. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sonder by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sonder in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonder

In other Sonder news, CAO Adam Bowen acquired 10,000 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonder in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of Sonder stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by ($2.11). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.12 million.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

