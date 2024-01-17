Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 2.9 %

GDYN opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.68 million, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 0.93. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at $38,358,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,400 shares of company stock worth $716,104. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 191.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.