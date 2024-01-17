Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $6.95. Grifols shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 659,031 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Grifols Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

