Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 186,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

