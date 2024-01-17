GS Investments Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GS Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. 3,273,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893,992. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,756 shares of company stock worth $1,224,326. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.