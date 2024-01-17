GS Investments Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

GS Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. 56,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,596. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.