Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.20

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.20 and traded as high as C$42.85. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$42.85, with a volume of 967 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on GCG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 229.17% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of C$62.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.8190789 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
