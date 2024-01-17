GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $23.04 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001714 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000885 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.