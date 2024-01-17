H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.65

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 385174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H World Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

