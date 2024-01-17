Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Halliburton by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

