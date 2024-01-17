Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

