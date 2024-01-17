Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.
Hancock Whitney Stock Performance
Shares of HWC stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWC
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hancock Whitney
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 high yield stock ETFs that make any income portfolio better
- Trading Halts Explained
- Are CVS store closures prescription for better financial health?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Yes, Morgan Stanley can hit a record-high this year
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.