Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $55.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. 148,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,222. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

