Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.61.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

