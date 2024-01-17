Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 385,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,273. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

