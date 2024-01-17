Head to Head Contrast: Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) versus Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and Garden Stage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million 5.86 -$111.86 million ($0.52) -4.46 Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garden Stage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forge Global.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forge Global and Garden Stage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Forge Global currently has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 86.78%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forge Global is more favorable than Garden Stage.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and Garden Stage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -133.97% -28.75% -26.02% Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Forge Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forge Global beats Garden Stage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets. It also provides data solutions that analyzes and makes investment decisions in the private market. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

