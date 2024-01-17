Hedera Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55.26 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $55.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00084958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00028995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000970 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,655,012,193 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,655,012,192.891304 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07975338 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $59,108,092.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

