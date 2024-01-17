Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.98

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.98 and traded as low as $6.45. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1,077,800 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Hello Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hello Group

Hello Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hello Group by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hello Group by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,547,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hello Group by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.